Chiron Investment Management LLC Makes New $265,000 Investment in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Chiron Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 50,123 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in CEMEX by 19.2% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 31,299,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039,146 shares during the period. Oaktree Capital Management LP grew its holdings in CEMEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 25,452,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $172,568,000 after purchasing an additional 984,447 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in CEMEX by 329.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 17,099,973 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $112,524,000 after purchasing an additional 13,121,053 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,984,916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,092,000 after buying an additional 817,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CEMEX by 3.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,277,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,789,000 after buying an additional 270,749 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.19% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CX shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.62.
CEMEX Stock Performance
About CEMEX
CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, urbanization solutions, and other construction materials worldwide. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks; roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products, such as rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.
