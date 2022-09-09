Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes $339,000 Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DE. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Deere & Company by 2,797.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 181,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,220,000 after buying an additional 175,195 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $525,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 32,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,266,000 after buying an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 3,233.3% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $373.45. 35,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,579,189. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $339.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $362.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.06. Deere & Company has a 12 month low of $283.81 and a 12 month high of $446.76.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The business had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on DE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $370.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $410.00 to $423.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.