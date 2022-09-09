Chiron Investment Management LLC Takes Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 68,050 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,172,000. United Rentals comprises 2.8% of Chiron Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Chiron Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of United Rentals as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,361 shares of company stock worth $6,142,963 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:URI traded up $3.88 on Friday, reaching $308.81. The stock had a trading volume of 7,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 607,755. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $292.62 and a 200 day moving average of $301.40. The stock has a market cap of $21.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.92. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $230.54 and a 12-month high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $1.29. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 16.41% and a return on equity of 33.79%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on URI shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global downgraded shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of United Rentals from $368.00 to $292.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut United Rentals from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $307.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $360.82.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

