Christopher Stephen Phillips Sells 23,842 Shares of System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST) Stock

System1, Inc. (NYSE:SST – Get Rating) Director Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 23,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.61, for a total transaction of $276,805.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,978,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $231,953,705.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Christopher Stephen Phillips also recently made the following trade(s):

Get System1 alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 1,296,200 shares of System1 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $12,962,000.00.

On Friday, August 26th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 80,584 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $896,094.08.

On Wednesday, August 24th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 52,749 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $582,348.96.

On Friday, August 19th, Christopher Stephen Phillips sold 19,500 shares of System1 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $215,280.00.

System1 Stock Down 0.5 %

SST traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.93. The company had a trading volume of 409,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,178,353. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.17 and a 200-day moving average of $11.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. System1, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.57 and a 1-year high of $37.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of System1

SST has been the subject of several research reports. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of System1 from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of System1 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of System1 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of System1 from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SST. Cannae Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in System1 in the first quarter valued at $394,407,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth $3,514,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth $3,438,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth $1,475,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of System1 during the first quarter worth $1,473,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

System1 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

System1, Inc develops technology and data science to operate responsive acquisition marketing platform. The company also operates a real-time coupon code search engine and directory that offers coupon destinations for online shoppers. It serves customers in the areas of health, subscription, finance, insurance, business and technology, travel, auto, and other direct-to-consumer businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for System1 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for System1 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.