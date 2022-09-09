Cibc World Markets Corp Acquires New Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 442,003 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $65,823,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,507,971,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 14,883.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,224,266 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $21,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202,747 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 464.8% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $225,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at $8,325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares in the company, valued at $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,290,750.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Walmart from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

Walmart stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $136.54. 130,080 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,950,962. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $130.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $370.60 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a one year low of $117.27 and a one year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

