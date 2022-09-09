Cibc World Markets Corp Has $43.06 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 363,776 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 30,288 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $43,057,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ABT. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 603,603 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $71,461,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,375,219 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $399,491,000 after purchasing an additional 722,417 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 457,276 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $54,137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,334 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,045,430 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $360,457,000 after purchasing an additional 861,685 shares during the period. Finally, Geller Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 6,961 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert B. Ford sold 102,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $10,764,867.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,931,662.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fernando Mateus sold 2,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.05, for a total transaction of $267,935.85. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,552.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 181,780 shares of company stock worth $19,314,900 over the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Abbott Laboratories Trading Up 1.2 %

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.46.

Shares of ABT traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.27. 249,117 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,081,647. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $101.21 and a fifty-two week high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.72.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.34. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $11.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Recommended Stories

