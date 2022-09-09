Cibc World Markets Corp Has $87.71 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Cibc World Markets Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 23.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,127,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 649,001 shares during the period. Bank of America comprises 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $87,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 4.0% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 10,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Bank of America by 22.5% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 17,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Bank of America by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 189,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,805,000 after buying an additional 11,847 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its stake in Bank of America by 33.0% during the first quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 12,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 71,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

Bank of America Stock Up 0.9 %

Bank of America stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $34.95. 686,647 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,904,252. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $29.67 and a 52-week high of $50.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.50%.

Bank of America Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.