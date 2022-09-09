Cibc World Markets Corp Lowers Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 647,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 23,281 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp owned about 0.07% of Canadian Pacific Railway worth $53,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 80.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 72.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CP shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Scotiabank cut shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.13.

CP stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.68. 154,428 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,554,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

