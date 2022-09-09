Cibc World Markets Corp Purchases 71,449 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 66.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,865 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,449 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale accounts for about 0.8% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $102,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on COST shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

In other news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded up $3.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $532.36. The stock had a trading volume of 51,507 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,379. The company has a 50 day moving average of $526.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $520.47. The firm has a market cap of $235.81 billion, a PE ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.04. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is currently 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

