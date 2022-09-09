Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 42,515 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 71,850 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 42,515 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Netflix were worth $26,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital increased its stake in Netflix by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 60 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 3,872 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,399 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 4.5% during the first quarter. Syquant Capital Sas now owns 700 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Netflix from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Netflix from $355.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $308.74.

Netflix Price Performance

NFLX traded up $5.40 on Friday, reaching $232.84. The stock had a trading volume of 170,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,297,353. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $103.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $162.71 and a fifty-two week high of $700.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $217.57 and a 200-day moving average of $250.51.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

