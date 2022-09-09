Cibc World Markets Corp Sells 722,721 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,562,772 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,721 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International makes up 5.6% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Philip Morris International worth $710,447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 96,511,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,066,315,000 after acquiring an additional 2,402,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,505,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,437,859,000 after buying an additional 1,992,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,604,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,081,153,000 after buying an additional 1,977,553 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 80.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 4,085,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,833,000 after buying an additional 1,822,884 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Philip Morris International by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,224,000 after buying an additional 1,212,015 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.13.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $1.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $96.91. 58,835 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,149,775. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $96.33 and a 200-day moving average of $98.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.62.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.91%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

Further Reading

