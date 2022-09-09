Cibc World Markets Corp Trims Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Cibc World Markets Corp trimmed its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,220 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 154,466 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 1.3% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $165,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 316.9% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 383.5% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 1,661,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $454,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 36.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,234,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $610,392,000 after acquiring an additional 600,466 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded up $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $231.10. 56,697 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,087,530. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 52.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

UNP has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific to $252.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.09.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

