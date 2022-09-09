CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Cut to “Hold” at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CFFHF opened at 0.33 on Tuesday. CIFI Holdings has a fifty-two week low of 0.33 and a fifty-two week high of 0.33.

CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile

CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.

