CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF) Cut to “Hold” at DBS Vickers

DBS Vickers downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) (OTCMKTS:CFFHF – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CIFI Holdings (Group) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $2.10 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th.
CIFI Holdings (Group) Price Performance
OTCMKTS:CFFHF opened at 0.33 on Tuesday. CIFI Holdings has a fifty-two week low of 0.33 and a fifty-two week high of 0.33.
CIFI Holdings (Group) Company Profile
CIFI Holdings (Group) Co Ltd., an investment holding company, invests in, develops, and manages properties in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Sales of Properties and Other Property Related Services; Property Investment; and Property Management and Other Services segments.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CIFI Holdings (Group) (CFFHF)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CIFI Holdings (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.