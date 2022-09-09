Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by XTX Topco Ltd

XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 182.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,090 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises about 0.7% of XTX Topco Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. XTX Topco Ltd’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,647,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $20,568,578,000 after acquiring an additional 30,181,146 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $22,205,126,000 after acquiring an additional 11,804,677 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Cisco Systems by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 186,125,154 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,794,751,000 after acquiring an additional 5,730,165 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Cisco Systems by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,470,437 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $346,662,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.59.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.83. 325,547 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,364,546. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.82 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $189.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 607 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.10, for a total value of $26,161.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,441,750.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,674 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.33, for a total transaction of $202,524.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 286,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,393,809.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $1,746,628. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

