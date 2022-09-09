Civilization (CIV) Price Hits $0.0412 on Top Exchanges

Civilization (CIV) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One Civilization coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0412 or 0.00000193 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Civilization has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar. Civilization has a market cap of $12.36 million and $1.56 million worth of Civilization was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004698 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004696 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00036496 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004697 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,261.07 or 0.99860853 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002402 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.80 or 0.00036657 BTC.

Civilization Coin Profile

CIV is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 31st, 2021. Civilization’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins. Civilization’s official website is www.civfund.com. Civilization’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Civilization

According to CryptoCompare, “$CIV is building a staking platform for the DEX world. The Dex / Decentralized crypto space is exploding: in spite of the ups and downs of the market, the daily volume of transactions is simply staggering.”

