Cliffwater LLC Acquires 216,649 Shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Cliffwater LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,219,947 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,649 shares during the quarter. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for approximately 2.4% of Cliffwater LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Cliffwater LLC’s holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $8,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth about $129,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

Oaktree Specialty Lending Stock Up 1.0 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.93. 5,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 594,919. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 52-week low of $6.20 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.24.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.81%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.59%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on OCSL. StockNews.com downgraded Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Hovde Group dropped their price objective on Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OCSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.