Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Buys 15,500 Shares of Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:HA – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 15,500 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Hawaiian worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hawaiian by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hawaiian in the 4th quarter worth about $232,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Hawaiian by 122.9% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 56,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 31,268 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Hawaiian in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in Hawaiian during the fourth quarter worth approximately $262,000. 91.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HA opened at $15.86 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48. Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.76 and a 12-month high of $24.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.57.

Hawaiian ( NASDAQ:HA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported ($0.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.04). Hawaiian had a negative net margin of 10.93% and a negative return on equity of 59.24%. The firm had revenue of $691.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.08 million. On average, analysts expect that Hawaiian Holdings, Inc. will post -4.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HA. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Melius assumed coverage on shares of Hawaiian in a report on Monday, August 15th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hawaiian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Hawaiian from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Hawaiian Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, Hawaiian Airlines, Inc, engages in the scheduled air transportation of passengers and cargo. The company provides daily services on North America routes between the State of Hawai'i and Long Beach, Los Angeles, Oakland, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and San Jose, California; Las Vegas, Nevada; Seattle, Washington; Portland, Oregon; Phoenix, Arizona; and New York City, New York.

