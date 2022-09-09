Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Has $1.67 Million Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,574 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after purchasing an additional 701,811 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 3.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,134,863 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,009,000 after purchasing an additional 303,885 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 4,522,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,353,829,000 after purchasing an additional 511,600 shares in the last quarter. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE HD opened at $299.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $307.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $300.50 and its 200-day moving average is $302.46. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $264.51 and a one year high of $420.61.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.95 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $43.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 3,166.43% and a net margin of 10.88%. Home Depot’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $365.95.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.