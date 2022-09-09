Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Invests $472,000 in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UpHealth, Inc. (NYSE:UPH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in UpHealth by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,668,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after buying an additional 158,039 shares in the last quarter. Lynrock Lake LP bought a new stake in UpHealth in the 4th quarter valued at $2,837,000. Omni Event Management Ltd boosted its stake in UpHealth by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Omni Event Management Ltd now owns 1,163,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 412,813 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP increased its holdings in UpHealth by 498.9% during the 4th quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 583,118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of UpHealth in the 1st quarter valued at about $513,000.

UpHealth Stock Performance

UPH opened at $0.54 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.99. UpHealth, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.44 and a 52-week high of $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.96 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 0.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UpHealth ( NYSE:UPH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). UpHealth had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 204.99%. The company had revenue of $43.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.95 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that UpHealth, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UPH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark dropped their target price on UpHealth to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of UpHealth to $3.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th.

UpHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UpHealth, Inc operates as a digital health services company. It provides a patient-centric digital health technologies and tech-enabled services to manage health and integrate care in the areas of integrated care management, virtual care infrastructure, and services. The company's solutions include Syntranet Core Platform, an integrated care management platform; Cloudbreak, a provider of unified telemedicine solutions and digital health tools; HelloLyf from Glocal, a platform that delivers primary care and specialty consultations; and MedQuest Pharmacy, a full-service retail and compounding licensed pharmacy that dispenses prescribed medications shipped directly to patients.

