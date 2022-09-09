Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Purchases 74 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,465 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Union Pacific by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,442,731 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,913,647,000 after buying an additional 108,959 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,222,433 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,066,081,000 after buying an additional 166,025 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,413,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,616,574,000 after acquiring an additional 170,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,030,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,771,296,000 after acquiring an additional 489,216 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Union Pacific alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $236.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Union Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $235.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Friday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $248.09.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

NYSE:UNP opened at $230.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a PE ratio of 21.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.66. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $195.68 and a fifty-two week high of $278.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.46%.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Union Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.