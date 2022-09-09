Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,470 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 12,400 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Continental Resources by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,037 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 916.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 61,828 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 55,745 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,028 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. 13.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CLR shares. Scotiabank cut Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Continental Resources from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Continental Resources from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.14.

Continental Resources stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.27 and a 200-day moving average of $63.93. The stock has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.48. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.61 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 37.73%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. Continental Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 114.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

