Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 167 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,002 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 821 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 5.1% in the first quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 394 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 1,026 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL now owns 2,032 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 909 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $516,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $529.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $234.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $406.51 and a twelve month high of $612.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $526.81 and its 200 day moving average is $520.47.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In related news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total value of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares in the company, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock worth $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

COST has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $543.00 to $571.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Costco Wholesale presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $575.28.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

