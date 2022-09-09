Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 3,769 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 3,769 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 61.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTC stock opened at $30.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.62. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $29.91 and a 12-month high of $56.28.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.41). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.93 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 26.03%. Intel’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th were given a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.26%.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.86 per share, with a total value of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $30.00 price objective on Intel in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Intel in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.96.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

