Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC Sells 597 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 96,789 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil accounts for about 1.8% of Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $7,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 454.5% during the fourth quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 610 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 56.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.74.

NYSE:XOM opened at $94.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.27 and its 200-day moving average is $88.79. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.96 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $395.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.51%.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

