Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH) Insider Karen Penrose Purchases 190 Shares

Cochlear Limited (ASX:COH – Get Rating) insider Karen Penrose acquired 190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$210.00 ($146.85) per share, for a total transaction of A$39,900.00 ($27,902.10).

Karen Penrose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 26th, Karen Penrose purchased 232 shares of Cochlear stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$213.94 ($149.61) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,634.08 ($34,709.15).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06.

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

