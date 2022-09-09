Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.33.

Several analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on Codexis from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark set a $20.00 price target on Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

In other Codexis news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of Codexis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,492.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $342,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the first quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth $66,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth $109,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Codexis by 65.2% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Codexis by 132.7% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 11,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 6,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $7.40 on Friday. Codexis has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.66 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.

