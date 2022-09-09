Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.33.
Several analysts recently commented on CDXS shares. Cowen decreased their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Codexis from $35.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Codexis from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Benchmark set a $20.00 price target on Codexis in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on Codexis from $39.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.
Insider Buying and Selling at Codexis
In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total transaction of $342,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,979,121.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director John J. Nicols sold 38,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.62, for a total transaction of $331,870.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares in the company, valued at $8,815,492.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Nicols sold 39,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.78, for a total value of $342,420.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,022,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,979,121.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Codexis
Codexis Trading Up 4.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:CDXS opened at $7.40 on Friday. Codexis has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $42.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.66 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average is $12.54.
Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.86 million. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 14.03%. Codexis’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Codexis will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
About Codexis
Codexis, Inc discovers, develops, and sells enzymes and other proteins. It offers biocatalyst products and services; intermediate chemicals products that are used for further chemical processing; and Codex biocatalyst panels and kits that enable customers to perform chemistry screening. The company also provides biocatalyst screening and protein engineering services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Codexis (CDXS)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.