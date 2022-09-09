Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) Sets New 12-Month Low at $51.35

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $51.35 and last traded at $51.35, with a volume of 5745 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCOI shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Cogent Communications to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cogent Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.33.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 4.9 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.36.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $148.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.905 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 17th. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is 389.25%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cogent Communications

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in shares of Cogent Communications by 70.8% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Cogent Communications by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Cogent Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. 86.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

