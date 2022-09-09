Collective Growth (OTCMKTS:CGROU) Trading 7.6% Higher

Collective Growth Co. (OTCMKTS:CGROU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 7.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.20 and last traded at $11.20. Approximately 1,500 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 2,423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.41.
Collective Growth Trading Up 7.6 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.20.
Collective Growth Company Profile
Collective Growth Corporation intends to operate in the cannabinoid industry. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Austin, Texas.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Collective Growth (CGROU)
- Prepare For A Record-Setting Quarter For Cyber Security Stocks
- The Auto Market Is Slowly Recovering, These Stocks May Outperform
- Is DocuSign On The Verge Of A Major Reversal?
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Collective Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collective Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.