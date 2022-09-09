Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Acquired by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,263,277 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,954 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Comcast were worth $246,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,266 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 21,211 shares during the last quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 50,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Comcast by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 7,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,590,939 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $542,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of Comcast by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Stock Down 1.7 %

Comcast stock opened at $34.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $151.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.74 and a fifty-two week high of $60.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.24.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Comcast to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Comcast to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.17.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

