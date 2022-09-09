Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,605,156 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,160 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $75,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WealthShield Partners LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 15,237 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 84,526 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,254,000 after acquiring an additional 10,774 shares in the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 166.1% during the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 4,750 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 8,238,384 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $414,638,000 after acquiring an additional 159,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $2,067,000. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. 786,740 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,001,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.24. The company has a market cap of $155.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.90. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $33.74 and a 1-year high of $60.85.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.29%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. TD Securities raised their price objective on Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $44.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

