Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC) Stock Price Up 2.8%

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLC – Get Rating) shares rose 2.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $55.69 and last traded at $55.62. Approximately 9,515,501 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 43% from the average daily volume of 6,643,898 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.11.

Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Up 2.8 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 33.5% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 52.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,444,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,382,000 after acquiring an additional 496,650 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 14.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,104,000 after acquiring an additional 39,624 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after acquiring an additional 5,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Communication Services Select Sector SPDR Fund by 224.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 305,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,577,000 after acquiring an additional 550,427 shares during the last quarter.

