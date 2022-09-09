Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Up 7.1%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 7.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.73 and last traded at $2.73. 116,801 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 3,953,229 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SID. TheStreet downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 2.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at $1,249,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 724.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

