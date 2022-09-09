Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Shares Acquired by Causeway Capital Management LLC

Causeway Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 605,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 109,600 shares during the quarter. Concentrix comprises 2.4% of Causeway Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Causeway Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of Concentrix worth $100,875,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CNXC. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Concentrix by 846.7% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Concentrix by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Concentrix Stock Performance

Shares of CNXC traded up $3.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $128.34. The stock had a trading volume of 1,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,225. The company has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $153.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $120.42 and a fifty-two week high of $208.48.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their target price on Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre S. Valentine purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.99 per share, with a total value of $317,475.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 39,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,012,295.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Polk sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.29, for a total value of $1,332,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,807.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 549,596 shares of company stock valued at $68,915,729. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Profile

(Get Rating)

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.