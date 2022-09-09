Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 5.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Concrete Pumping Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BBCP opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $381.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.95. Concrete Pumping has a twelve month low of $4.64 and a twelve month high of $9.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Concrete Pumping

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBCP. State Street Corp increased its stake in Concrete Pumping by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 472,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Concrete Pumping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $848,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Concrete Pumping by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 222,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Concrete Pumping by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 36,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,653 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Concrete Pumping

Separately, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

