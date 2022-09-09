Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.12, Fidelity Earnings reports. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 4.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Concrete Pumping Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BBCP opened at $6.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $381.96 million, a P/E ratio of 29.31 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Concrete Pumping has a 12-month low of $4.64 and a 12-month high of $9.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Concrete Pumping

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBCP. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 356,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after buying an additional 83,867 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 460,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,088,000 after buying an additional 7,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Concrete Pumping by 54.1% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Concrete Pumping

Separately, DA Davidson cut their target price on Concrete Pumping to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Camfaud brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

