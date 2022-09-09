Contrasting China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) & Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY)

China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Get Rating) and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SEIGY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Dividends

China Construction Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.93 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft pays an annual dividend of $0.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Semperit Aktiengesellschaft pays out 9.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares China Construction Bank and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio China Construction Bank $161.10 billion 0.94 $39.28 billion N/A N/A Semperit Aktiengesellschaft $1.44 billion 0.24 $292.22 million $2.55 1.65

Profitability

China Construction Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Semperit Aktiengesellschaft.

This table compares China Construction Bank and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets China Construction Bank N/A N/A N/A Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 15.46% 34.63% 18.52%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for China Construction Bank and Semperit Aktiengesellschaft, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score China Construction Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Semperit Aktiengesellschaft 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

China Construction Bank has a beta of 0.34, meaning that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Semperit Aktiengesellschaft has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

China Construction Bank beats Semperit Aktiengesellschaft on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Business, and Others segments. The company accepts various deposits, such as foreign currency, all in one accounts, RMB, corporate term and notification, and corporate demand deposits, as well corporate deposits by agreement. Its loan products include personal business, car, and housing loans; and SME, traditional credit, commercial draft, buyer credit, and RMB credit line loans. The company also offers credit cards; physical gold for personal investment and personal gold accounts; foreign exchange services; certificate treasury and savings bonds, securities deposit accounts, and securities services, as well as bank-securities transfer and book-entry treasury bond over the counter services; and wealth management products. In addition, it provides collection, salaries payment, third-party collection and payment, insurance agency, and remittance services; international settlement and financing, and FI services; securities and fund settlement services; guarantee-based, consulting and advising, and factoring services; fund custody services; and e-banking services. Further, the company offers institutional services comprising services for government agencies, social security, banks cooperation, bank-securities cooperation, bank-insurance cooperation, and services for non-banking financial institutions. It operates 14,741 banking outlets. China Construction Bank Corporation was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About Semperit Aktiengesellschaft

Semperit Aktiengesellschaft Holding develops, produces, and sells rubber products for the medical and industrial sectors worldwide. It operates through five segments: Sempermed, Semperflex, Sempertrans, Semperform, and Semperseal. The Sempermed segment manufactures examination and surgical gloves in the medical area, as well as protective gloves for industrial, commercial, and private use. The Semperflex segment develops, produces, and sells hydraulic and industrial hoses that are used in the construction and transport industry, as well as in mining; and agricultural machinery. The Sempertrans segment provides textile and steel-cord conveyor belts for use in mining, steel, cement, civil engineering, and transport industries, as well as in power stations. The Semperform segment offers escalator handrails; ropeway rubber rings; anti-vibration membranes for skis and snowboards; and customised injection moulding and extrusion parts with sealing or damping functions. The Semperseal segment provides elastomer and sealing profiles for windows, doors, and facades; and elastomer and wear-resistant protective sheeting. The company was founded in 1824 and is headquartered in Vienna, Austria.

