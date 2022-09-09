Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading Down 6.7%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.92 and last traded at 1.94. 86,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,506,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.39.

Core Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of 4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific

About Core Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CORZ. Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 20.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

See Also

