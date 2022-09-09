Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading Down 6.7%

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) traded down 6.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as 1.92 and last traded at 1.94. 86,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,506,075 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.08.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Core Scientific from $18.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Core Scientific from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital assumed coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 7.39.
Core Scientific Trading Down 0.5 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 2.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of 4.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Core Scientific
About Core Scientific
Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Core Scientific (CORZ)
- Oil and Gas Stocks: A Safe Way to Invest in Renewable Energy
- When Will the Hangover Finally Be Over for Seagate Technology?
- Are These Green Energy Companies Right For Your Portfolio?
- Does Enphase Energy Have the Juice to Keep Powering Higher?
- The One Hydrogen Fuel Cell Stock To Rule Them All
Receive News & Ratings for Core Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.