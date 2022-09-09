Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Trading Up 10.6%

Shares of Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Rating) shot up 10.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as 2.31 and last traded at 2.29. 56,561 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 3,510,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at 2.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CORZ. Cowen began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3.10 price target for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Core Scientific to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price target on Core Scientific from $18.75 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Chardan Capital began coverage on Core Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price target for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 7.39.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of 2.26 and a 200 day moving average price of 4.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $75,000. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,578,000. Sfmg LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,539,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $5,886,000. Finally, Mad River Investors purchased a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Core Scientific, Inc provides net carbon-neutral blockchain infrastructure and digital asset mining solutions in North America. It operates in two segments, Equipment Sales and Hosting. It offers blockchain hosting services with deployment and provide power, racks, proprietary thermodynamic management, redundant connectivity, and 24/7 security, as well as its proprietary software platforms, such as Minder and MinderOS, which provides infrastructure management and custom firmware; and digital asset mining operation focuses on the generation of digital assets by solving complex cryptographic algorithms to validate transactions on specific digital asset network blockchains.

