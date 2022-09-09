Cormark Trims Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Target Price to C$1.90

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cormark to C$1.90 in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Calibre Mining’s FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.21 EPS.

Calibre Mining Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of TSE:CXB opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$448.88 million and a P/E ratio of 5.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Calibre Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.84 and a 1-year high of C$1.76.

Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$142.01 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Calibre Mining will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua, Central America; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America.

