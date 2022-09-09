Corning (NYSE:GLW) Price Target Cut to $36.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.73% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on GLW. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Corning from $46.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.18.

Corning Trading Up 0.4 %

GLW opened at $33.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day moving average is $35.27. Corning has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $27.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.73% and a return on equity of 15.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Corning will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total value of $204,602.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Corning

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 309,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,521,000 after acquiring an additional 22,303 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 144,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 16,476 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Corning by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,522,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,127,000 after acquiring an additional 28,558 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,586,000 after buying an additional 657,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corning by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,826 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

