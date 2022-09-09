Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) is Bridgewater Associates LP’s 10th Largest Position

Bridgewater Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 29.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,187,767 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 272,132 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 2.8% of Bridgewater Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Bridgewater Associates LP’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $683,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST traded up $4.08 on Friday, reaching $533.20. The company had a trading volume of 27,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,749,379. Costco Wholesale Co. has a one year low of $406.51 and a one year high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $236.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $526.81 and a 200-day moving average of $520.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on COST. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $575.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $575.28.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.20, for a total transaction of $787,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 36,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,027,996. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total transaction of $1,160,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

