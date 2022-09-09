Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) Announces Earnings Results

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 45.80% and a negative return on equity of 35.10%. The company had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) EPS. Couchbase’s revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis.
Couchbase stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.53. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $11.68 and a 52 week high of $47.38.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BASE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Couchbase from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.
Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.
