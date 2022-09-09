Covalent 1-Day Volume Hits $496,511.00 (CQT)

Covalent (CQT) traded up 3.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. During the last week, Covalent has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Covalent coin can now be bought for about $0.0718 or 0.00000337 BTC on popular exchanges. Covalent has a market cap of $18.29 million and approximately $496,511.00 worth of Covalent was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Covalent Coin Profile

Covalent (CRYPTO:CQT) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on May 25th, 2021. Covalent’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 254,842,989 coins. The Reddit community for Covalent is https://reddit.com/r/CovalentHQ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Covalent’s official website is www.covalenthq.com. Covalent’s official Twitter account is @covalent_hq.

Covalent Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network. It's a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters. Covalent provides a unified API bringing visibility to billions of blockchain data points.Covalent Query Token (CQT) is the native token of the Covalent Network:It is a governance token, whereby token holders vote on proposals to change the system parameters, a staking asset. Validators will earn fees for answering queries, and a network access token which fulfill data queries for users of the API.”

