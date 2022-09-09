Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) a €3.09 Price Target

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D – Get Rating) received a €3.09 ($3.15) price target from research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.06% from the stock’s previous close.

O2D has been the subject of several other reports. Warburg Research set a €2.80 ($2.86) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. set a €3.50 ($3.57) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($3.67) price target on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank set a €2.00 ($2.04) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays set a €3.40 ($3.47) target price on Telefónica Deutschland in a report on Thursday, July 28th.

Telefónica Deutschland Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of Telefónica Deutschland stock opened at €2.43 ($2.48) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.57, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Telefónica Deutschland has a 52-week low of €2.22 ($2.26) and a 52-week high of €3.03 ($3.09). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €2.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of €2.70.

About Telefónica Deutschland

Telefónica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers mobile and stationery voice and data services; very high data rate digital subscriber line (VDSL) internet services; fiber-to-the-home lines; broadband services, consisting of VDSL, cable, fiber, and fixed mobile substitution services; and machine to machine communication and managed connectivity services.

