Credit Suisse Group Increases Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Price Target to GBX 3,250

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 2,890 ($34.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Citigroup downgraded Experian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,750 ($45.31) to GBX 3,300 ($39.87) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Experian from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Experian from GBX 3,800 ($45.92) to GBX 3,250 ($39.27) in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Experian from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 2,918 ($35.26) in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Experian presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,113.83.

Experian Stock Performance

EXPGY stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,485. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. Experian has a 1 year low of $27.58 and a 1 year high of $49.97.

About Experian

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand the customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

