Credit Suisse Group Lowers Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $92.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $100.00 to $92.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.81% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CHD. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $99.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.07.

NYSE CHD opened at $80.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.35. Church & Dwight has a 1 year low of $79.35 and a 1 year high of $105.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 21.89%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,727,000 after buying an additional 73,507 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,291,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,845,000 after purchasing an additional 154,906 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP raised its position in Church & Dwight by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,658,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,978,000 after purchasing an additional 635,823 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Church & Dwight by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,632,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,581,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

