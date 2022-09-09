Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Up 8.3%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.07. 3,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 194,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.
CRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.36.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 113.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.
