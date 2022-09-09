Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Up 8.3%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Rating) shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.07. 3,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 194,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Cricut Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Cricut had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $183.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 113.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

