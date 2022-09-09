Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) Shares Up 8.3%

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCTGet Rating) shot up 8.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.08 and last traded at $7.07. 3,332 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 194,006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Cricut from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $5.70 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Cricut Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.36.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCTGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Cricut had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $183.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cricut

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Cricut by 113.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 3,203 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cricut by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Cricut during the 1st quarter valued at about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Cricut Company Profile

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates in three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

