Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) is Lyrical Asset Management LP’s 8th Largest Position

Lyrical Asset Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,048,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 842,599 shares during the quarter. Crown makes up about 3.5% of Lyrical Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Lyrical Asset Management LP’s holdings in Crown were worth $256,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown by 92.7% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown by 187.6% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Crown in the first quarter worth about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Crown from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.64.

Shares of Crown stock opened at $97.90 on Friday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.85 and a 1 year high of $130.42. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a PE ratio of -32.74, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.04.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 earnings per share. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Crown’s payout ratio is -29.43%.

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

