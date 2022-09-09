CUBE (ITAMCUBE) Price Down 9.1% Over Last Week

CUBE (ITAMCUBE) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. One CUBE coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CUBE has a market capitalization of $77.41 million and $257,430.00 worth of CUBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, CUBE has traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00036390 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004693 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,324.28 or 1.00098418 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002400 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.73 or 0.00036265 BTC.

CUBE Profile

CUBE is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2022. CUBE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. CUBE’s official website is market.cube.store. CUBE’s official message board is medium.com/@cubeintel. CUBE’s official Twitter account is @cubeintel and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling CUBE

According to CryptoCompare, “CUBE Staking is an essential way of contributing to CUBE’s blockchain ecosystem and maintaining its security by locking away CUBE. And the participants will receive rewards in return according to the amount of CUBE staked.$ITAMCUBE will be used as the Native Coin on CUBE Chain. In other words, $ITAMCUBE will be used to pay the transaction fees when creating and executing smart contracts, and/or transferring virtual assets. $ITAMCUBE is what network users use to pay for nodes that process the requested operation.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUBE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUBE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CUBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

